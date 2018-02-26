Rolling Stones return to Prague on July 4

The legendary rock band The Rolling Stones will perform in Prague on July 4 of this year, the company Echo Promotion confirmed on Monday. The band – Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood – performed five times before in the former Czechoslovakia and the Czech Republic. The concert, at Prague’s Letňany airport, is part of the European leg of the bands No Filter tour.

Advance ticket sales are to begin on March 9. A maximum eight tickets will be available per transaction.