Rock for People festival opens, The Prodigy play on Thursday

The open-air Rock for People festival started on Wednesday at the former military airfield near Hradec Králové. Among the headliners this year is British band The Prodigy, who play on Thursday evening.
Now in its 24th year, Rock for People is among the biggest music festivals in the Czech Republic with scores of acts performing. It wraps up on Saturday.
