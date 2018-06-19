Robbins, Gilliam and Paquin revealed as guests at 2018 Karlovy Vary

Actors Tim Robbins and Anna Paquin and director Terry Gilliam have been revealed as special guests at the 53rd edition of the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, which begins on Friday next week. They join previously announced guests such as Barry Levinson and Richard Linklater, who are both directors.

Terry Gilliam will introduce his latest movie The Man Who Killed Don Quixote. Tim Robbins will present Bob Roberts and Cradle Will Rock, two films he directed; the Hollywood star will also perform a concert with his band at the festival.