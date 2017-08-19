Robbie Williams performs in Prague

British singer and pop star Robbie Williams will take to the stage in Prague in Saturday evening at Prague Letňany. The singer is touring to promote his latest album The Heavy Entertainment Show. He is expected to come on at around 8:30 PM, following opening act pop-synth duo Erasure.
