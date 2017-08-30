Road Directorate to start dismantling billboards along highways

The Road and Rail Directorate will start dismantling billboards located in the close vicinity of highways and 1st class roads in compliance with the law, Transport Minister Dan Tok said on Wednesday.

The law, which will come into effect on September 1st, bans advertisement billboards within 250 metres from the roads in view of boosting safety.

The legislation has met with strong opposition from outdoor advertising operators some of whom have started replacing advertisements with gigantic Czech flags and other non-commercial posters and leaving the billboards in place.