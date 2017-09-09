Road Directorate to issue final warning over illegal billboards

The Road and Rail Directorate says it has counted some 500 billboards located in the close vicinity of highways and 1st class roads in violation of the law.

The road authorities say they will give owners one final warning before dismantling the billboards and making them pay for the service.

The law, which came into force on September 1st, bans advertisement billboards within 250 meters from the roads in view of boosting safety.

The legislation has met with strong opposition from outdoor advertising operators some of whom attempted to bypass it by replacing advertisements with gigantic Czech flags and other non-commercial posters.