Road closures expected in Prague due to Harley Davidson Days

Some 60,000 bikers are expected to take part in the Harley-Davidson celebrations due to start in Prague on Thursday. The gathering, marking the 115th anniversary of the legendary US company, will take place at the city’s Výstaviště exhibition grounds until July 8.

The annual event will include a traditional Bikers’ Parade through the centre of the city on Saturday. Dozens of roads will be closed for traffic and several trams lines will be rerouted because of the ride.