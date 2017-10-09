Road and Rail Directorate starts dismantling illegal billboards

The Road and Rail Directorate has started dismantling billboards along the country’s highways and main roads that are in violation of a new law on safety, the ctk news agency reported.

The law, which came into force on September 1st, bans advertisement billboards within 250 meters from main roads and highways.

The legislation has met with strong opposition from outdoor advertising operators some of whom attempted to bypass it by replacing advertisements with gigantic Czech flags and other non-commercial posters.

The Road and Rail Directorate says it has counted around 500 billboards in violation of the law which will now be dismantled.