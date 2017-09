Around 90.9 rail journeys were made in the Czech Republic in the first half of 2017, according to figures released on Tuesday by the Ministry of Transport. The number was 1.7 million higher than for the same period the previous year. The total distance covered by passengers rose more sharply, by 6.5 percent.

The figure for bus journeys in the Czech Republic in the January to July period remained at 173 million, according to the transport ministry.