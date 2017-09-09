Rise in learning disabilities among students

In recent years there has been an increase in the number of secondary school students suffering from various forms of learning disabilities such as dyslexia and dysgraphia, according to the Czech Education Ministry.

The fact that this increase is not registered in primary schools suggests that such defects are long undetected, the ministry says in a report released on Dyslexia Day, marked for the 8th time this year.

Some statistics suggest that up to 15 percent of the population suffer from some learning disability. Experts believe that dyslexia is most often hereditary but can also be caused by problems during pregnancy or an injury.