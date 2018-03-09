Right-wing parties against extensive personnel changes made by outgoing government

Daniela Lazarová
09-03-2018
The lower house is meeting to debate the extensive personnel changes made by the outgoing Babis government.

The right wing Civic Democrats, who initiated the special session, argue that a government without a confidence vote should adopt a caretaker role and does not have a mandate to make far-reaching changes in personnel or other areas.

The Civic Democrats would like the lower house to pass a resolution to that effect, but such a proclamation would not be binding and Andrej Babiš has already said he would not respect it.

His government, which failed to win a confidence vote in the lower house, has come under fire for dismissing a large number of people in key posts in government administration and state-owned agencies and companies.

 
 
 
