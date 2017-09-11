Right-wing opposition criticises planned budget with 50 billion crown deficit

The country’s right-wing opposition, TOP 09 and the Civic Democrats, have criticized the proposed state budget for 2018 with a planned deficit of 50 billion crowns.

In a press released, TOP 09 leader Miroslav Kalousek called the current government “ineffective” while Civic Democrat MP Jan Skopeček called the planned deficit “evidence of the inability” of the government to “tap economic growth for the further stabilization of public finances”.

As was expected, the government postponed discussion of the planned budget on Monday morning and will return to the matter in two weeks.