The Ride of the Kings – a unique and colourful tradition practiced in only four south-east Moravian villages took place in the village of Hluk on Sunday. The ride refers to the flight of Hungarian King Matthias Corvinus from Czech King George of Podébrady in the 15th century and involves a festive ride through the village with a boy portraying the monarch dresses in a traditional women’s folk costume to ‘mask’ his identity. The event which involves months of preparations end with a big celebration, dancing, drinking and merrymaking. The Ride of the Kings is on UNESCO’s list of intangible cultural heritage.
Defence ministers from six countries focus on cooperation in Prague
Sting: My father and grandfather had to point rifles at Germans – thanks to the EU I’ve never had to
EU summit opens with spat between President Macron and Visegrad Group
Czech Republic has highest percentage of unfilled jobs in EU
Gun use bill passed by lower house