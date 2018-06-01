Revised figures put GDP growth in first quarter at 4.4 percent

Ian Willoughby
01-06-2018
The Czech economy growth slowed to 4.4 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year, according to revised figures published on Friday. Provisional calculations had put the gross domestic product expansion in the January to April period at 4.5 percent. Growth in the last quarter of 2017 stood at 5.5 percent.

The positive growth rate in the first three months of 2018 was due to accelerated investment expenditures supported by continued growth in domestic consumption, the Czech Statistics Office said.

