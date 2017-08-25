Retired Czech footballer Nedvěd says China’s CEFC failed to pay him 600,000 euros

Retired Czech footballer and Juventus Vice-President Pavel Nedvěd says the Chinese energy company CEFC failed to meet the conditions of a contract under which it was to pay him 600 thousand euros for promoting football in China.

Nedvěd has handed the matter over to his lawyer.

Jaroslav Tvrdík, who represents CEFC in Europe, said the company had signed two contracts with Nedvěd, had paid him in full for one service rendered and was ready to pay 50 percent for the other because all the conditions of the second contract had not been met.

Nedvěd denies this, saying he had fulfilled his obligations in full.