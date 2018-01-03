Restrictions in place at two Prague Metro stations

Starting on Wednesday, passengers taking the Metro from Prague’s Muzeum stop will not be able to board trains heading toward Nemocnice Motol on the A (green) line. Repair work to the platform in question should be completed by May 20. Similar restrictions were placed on people travelling in the other direction for several months before Christmas.

On Tuesday entrances to the Náměstí Republiky Metro station were closed to allow for repair works to escalators that should continue until August. Passengers need to enter the station of the same name from Masarykova nádraží train station.