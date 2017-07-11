Restrictions at the central Prague Metro station Muzeum came into effect on Tuesday. The closure of the relevant platform means that for the next five months it will not be possible to board or disembark from A (green) line trains heading toward or from Depo Hostivař in the east of the city. Passengers will be able to reach their destinations by first travelling one station in the direction opposite to that which they wish to take and then boarding the train they need. The closure of the platform has been necessitated by the seepage of water into the underground.