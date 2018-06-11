Restoration work on Astronomical Clock reveals hidden secrets

Restoration work on Prague’s famous Astronomical Clock, dating back to 1410, has revealed hidden secrets in its bowels - objects placed there by former restorers.

These include small stone statues of animals and a letter hidden in the hollow of the statue of St. Thomas, left there by Vojtech Sucharda, who restored the Astronomical Clock in 1946.

The origin of the small animal statues –which were walled in - is unclear, but experts believe they date back to the 15th century. All of the artefacts are being analysed.