Resounding ANO victory on cards with most votes counted

With 75 percent of the votes counted in the Czech general elections, the result appears to be a resounding victory for the centrist ANO party of billionaire businessman Andrej Babiš, who were on 30.8 percent with three-quarters of votes counted.

The anti-migrant Freedom and Direct Democracy also appear to have done well, with 11.2 percent of the ballot with 75 percent of votes counted. The Communists appear set to come third, with 8.3 percent at the three-quarter way stage in counting.

The Czech Pirate Party, who were not in the outgoing Chamber of Deputies, also appear to be doing well, with 10.0 percent.

Meanwhile, the traditional mainstream Czech parties have in general not fared well in the 2017 general elections, going by the count at present. With three-quarters of all votes in, the Social Democrats are on 7.6 percent, the Civic Democrats are on 10.5 percent, the Christian Democrats 6.0 percent, the Mayors and Independents are on 5 percent and TOP 09 are on 4.4 percent, below the 5 percent threshold needed to enter the lower house.

With 75 percent of the votes counted turnout was at 59.7 percent. Participation in the last elections was at 59.5 percent.