Rescuers have battled for seven days now to save the lives of a fox and terrier who have been trapped in a caved-in burrow since Monday. On Saturday fire fighters managed to clear most of the landslide leading to the burrow. They are now waiting for the animals to dig their way out and have asked for the public to avoid the area since the animals would not come out if they registered any sign of activity. There is a camera in the vicinity monitoring developments.