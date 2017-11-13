Rescue crews, police divers called after car plunges into Labe River

Emergency crews including police divers were called to the district of Rozbělesy, Děčín, on Monday after a vehicle broke through a road barrier, according to witnesses, and plunged into the Labe River. The accident took place shortly before 10 am. The vehicle was not immediately found.

Roads in the Děčín area were not affected by adverse conditions and they weather appears to not to have been a factor; while there was snowfall overnight, it was at higher levels in the Ore Mountains (Krušné hory).