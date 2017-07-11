Wisconsin Republican businessman Stephen King is set to become the next US ambassador to the Czech Republic, the news website The Hill reported. Mr. King, who is 75, worked for the FBI early in his career and was an investigator for the US Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations. He is close to senior Republicans Paul Ryan and Reince Priebus and did not openly back any candidate in the party’s presidential primaries. The previous American ambassador to Prague, Andrew Schapiro, congratulated him on the news of his appointment.