Report suggests Jágr will make decision on which team to join on Oct. 5

Future hockey hall of famer Jaromír Jágr will announce on October 5 which hockey team he will play with this season, according to reports citing KHL insider Aivis Kalnins, who in turn referred to the player’s agent.

Jágr, 45, has not received offers for a one-year-contract in the National Hockey League despite having a productive season last year. Earlier this week, Jágr said he would not agree to a team try-out in the NHL and that the KHL was also a possibility.

In mid-August, the forward said he had considered a return to the Czech Republic, where he would play for Kladno, a hockey club he owns. Playing in the Czech Republic would give him freedom to cancel his contract should an NHL offer come through or would allow him to play in the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.