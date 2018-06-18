Report: Czech Republic one of weakest EU states on fighting climate change

The Czech Republic is one of the weakest states in the European Union when it comes to combatting climate change, according to Climate Action Network Europe. The Brussels-based organisation placed the Czech Republic 20th in the bloc on the basis of criteria including efforts to reach targets for the year 2020 set by the EU and enacted into legislation nine years ago.

The Czech Republic was directly behind Slovakia in the table created by Climate Action Network Europe. Sweden was judged the most successful EU country in tackling climate change while Poland was seen as having most to do.