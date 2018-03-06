Report: Czech Republic eight most attractive state for manufacturing

The Czech Republic is the eighth most attractive country in the world for manufacturing, according to a survey of 42 states by real estate consultants Cushman & Wakefield. The Czech Republic ranked third among 19 European countries, behind Lithuania and Hungary. China topped the overall rankings.
Cushman & Wakefield said rising labour costs in Central Europe were leading firms in labour-intensive industries to look beyond the region.
