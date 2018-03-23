Renowned science-fiction translator Jan Kantůrek dies at 69

Jan Kantůrek, a renowned Czech translator of fantasy, science fiction, comics and westerns from English, has died at the age of 69. The news was confirmed on Thursday by the publisher Comics Centre.
Kantůrek’s best known translations include the Discworld novels by Terry Pratchett, which sold about 800, 000 copies in the Czech Republic. He also translated books about Conan the Barbarian by Robert E. Howard and others.
