Renovation of Grabštejn Castle complete, says local organizer

Funds from benefit concerts and other events at the site of Grabštejn Castle near the German and Polish borders in the region of Liberec, contributed significantly to its renovation over the last 25 years, opera singer and main organizer Luděk Vele told the Czech News Agency. He stressed that while the castle, described as a ruins years ago, had been saved by the state, benefit events had played a role. The historic site was saved at the cost of some 100 million crowns; 55 million crowns, Mr Vele said, had come from the Culture Ministry. Renovated at the site were statues, lighting, a church organ and chapel; a gallery was also added.