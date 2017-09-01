Renovation of Czech embassy building in Berlin expected to cost half a billion crowns

The planned renovation of the Czech embassy building at Wilhelmstrasse 44 in Berlin, Germany, is expected to cost around half a billion crowns (the equivalent of around 19 million euros) the Czech News Agency reports. The planned renovation, discussed for several years, would be completed by 2023.

The government is due to take a decision on the renovation in September. The building, which housed some 500 employees during the Cold War, was built in the 1970s. It was designed by the architects Věra and Vladimír Machonin and is an example of Brutalist architecture. The Machonins also designed the famous Kotva and DBK department stores in Prague.