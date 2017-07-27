The government is proposing to spend 26.185 billion crowns in 2018 on support for renewable energy, the same amount earmarked for 2017, according to documents sent for comments before a final decision is taken. Total renewable support is an explosive issue in the country amid allegations that a few have profited massively from over generous long term state support at the expense of the many. The outgoing head of the national energy regulator, Alena Vitásková, said her steps to curb support would save every citizen 3,500 crowns a year over 20 years. President Miloš Zeman said this week not enough had been done.