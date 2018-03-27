Remodelling of upper part of Wenceslas Sq. set for 2020 or 2021

The remodelling of the upper part of Prague’s Wenceslas Square could begin in 2020 or 2021, councillor Jan Wolf told the Czech News Agency. The cost of carrying out the project is estimated at up to CZK 1.7 billion, Mr. Wolf said.

The renovation will follow a plan created back in 2005 by Cigler-Marani Architects. Work has already begun on improving the lower half of Prague’s main thoroughfare.