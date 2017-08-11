Registered partnerships between same sex couples have taken place 137 times in the first six months of 2017, 81 of those were between gay men and 56 between women. That’s a slight reduction on the first half of 2016. In the 11 years since registered partnerships were recognised there have been 2647 gay ‘marriages.’ Around a third of them are in Prague. Since a Constitutional Court ruling in middle of last year, 325 same sex couples have expressed interest in adopting children. The figures were compiled by the equal rights group, Proud.
Turkish court sentences Czechs to more than six years in prison
“There are three ghosts here, three ghosts and a unicorn” – tracing haunted Prague with Raymond Johnston
Use-It map highlights alternatives to classic tourist sites
Prague lost its way when it came to big productions but has since skyrocketed back
Czech central bank tipped to increase interest rates