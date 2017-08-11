Registered partnerships total 137 in first half of year

Chris Johnstone
11-08-2017
Registered partnerships between same sex couples have taken place 137 times in the first six months of 2017, 81 of those were between gay men and 56 between women. That’s a slight reduction on the first half of 2016. In the 11 years since registered partnerships were recognised there have been 2647 gay ‘marriages.’ Around a third of them are in Prague. Since a Constitutional Court ruling in middle of last year, 325 same sex couples have expressed interest in adopting children. The figures were compiled by the equal rights group, Proud.

 
