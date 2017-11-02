Rediscovered Jan Preisler painting goes on show in Prague

Chris Johnstone
02-11-2017
A painting by Czech artist Jan Preisler "Three girls in the woods" has gone on show in Prague. The work, believed to have been completed in 1906, is a version of a similar work found in a Rome national gallery.

It was sold in auction for 8.0 million crowns last year after being discovered in a Prague collection.

Some of Preisler’s designs also found expression on some of the best known designs on Prague’s art deco houses and buildings.

 
 
