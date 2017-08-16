Record number of parties to contest October elections

16-08-2017
A record number of 31 political parties and movements have registered take part in October’s elections to the lower house of parliament. That total is seven more than the last elections in 2013. Voters in Prague will have the biggest choice with 29 parties and groups competing. In the Karlovy Vary region the choice narrows to just 20 parties and movements.

 
