Record freezing temperatures third night in row

Freezing temperatures dropped to record lows in the Czech Republic for the third straight night as arctic conditions around the country continue. In total, 15 of 148 measuring stations in operation for 30 years or more recorded temperatures below -20 degrees Celsius, especially in mountainous areas.

The very lowest temperature was recorded at Nová Louka in Bedřichov (Jizera Mountains). That station there has been in operation for three years.