Record freezing temperatures recorded fifth night in row

Freezing temperatures dropped to record lows in the Czech Republic for the fifth straight night as Arctic conditions around the country continue. Nearly 40 of 148 measuring stations, which have been in operation for 30 years or more, recorded temperatures below -20 degrees Celsius, especially in mountainous areas.

The very lowest temperature, minus 25.7 degrees Celsius, was recorded at Orlické Záhoří in Orlické Hory in the northeast of the country. That station there has been in operation for three years.

The current cold snap, which has been caused by cold air from the Arctic, is expected to continue until Friday.