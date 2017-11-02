Rebuffs for Andrej Babiš over Cabinet posts

More personalities have declared that they have turned down approaches from ANO leader Andrej Babiš to be ministers in the Cabinet he is seeking to put together.

The head of the association of small and medium sized businesses, Karel Havlíček, said he rejected an offer to be minister of industry and trade.

Composer and rector of the Janáček Academy in Brno, Ivo Medek, announced he did not want to be Minister of Culture. Babiš said earlier that he had already filled seven to eight positions.