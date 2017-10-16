Rare two-horned rhino Eliška dies from injuries in Tanzania

A rare two-horned rhino called Eliška transported last year to the Mkomazi National Park in Tanzania from Dvůr Králové Zoo in the Czech Republic, has died from injuries she suffered when attacked by a male rhino called Monduli.
The news was confirmed by the zoo’s Jan Stejskal, who heads the international project. Eliška was meant to have helped boost the rhino population there; as the injury was internal, its seriousness was not apparent until it was too late.
