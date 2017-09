Several dozen people gathered in the centre of Prague on Saturday to protest against the persecutions of Falun Gong practitioners in China. The demonstrators, accompanied by the Falun Gong's Tian Guo Marching Band, walked from Wenceslas Square to Kampa island. Falun Gong is an ancient Chinese spiritual practice combining meditation and qigong exercises. It was banned by the Chinese Communist Party in 1999 and its followers have been severely persecuted.