A tram sporting rainbow colours will drive through Prague on Wednesday afternoon within the Prague Pride Festival celebrating LGBT culture. The tram ride, which has become a traditional part of the festival, aims to spread awareness and knowledge of sexually transmitted diseases, particularly HIV. The week-long festival offers dozens of events, including lectures, debates and concerts. It will culminate with a march through the city centre on Saturday.
