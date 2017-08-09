Rainbow tram ride to raise awareness of STDs

Daniela Lazarová
09-08-2017
A tram sporting rainbow colours will drive through Prague on Wednesday afternoon within the Prague Pride Festival celebrating LGBT culture. The tram ride, which has become a traditional part of the festival, aims to spread awareness and knowledge of sexually transmitted diseases, particularly HIV. The week-long festival offers dozens of events, including lectures, debates and concerts. It will culminate with a march through the city centre on Saturday.

 
