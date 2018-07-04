Railway and road traffic to Dresden disrupted by fires

Firefighters have extinguished fires near a railway line between the northern Bohemian towns of Lovosice and Ústí nad Labem, but both domestic and international train travel in the area has halted.
Police have also closed a road running alongside the rails. Until their investigation is complete, drivers should expect heavy congestion, especially along routes from Ústí nad Labem and Děčín to Dresden, Germany.
Merkel calls Sudeten German expulsion “immoral”, drawing Czech ire
Czech ice hockey fans cry foul over new national team jersey design, players slowly warm to it
Czechs increasingly satisfied with life but also less tolerant towards minorities
David Short and Czechoslovakia: love begins with the verb
Czech prime minister says EU migration agreement “huge success” for Visegrad Group