Railway and road traffic to Dresden disrupted by fires

Brian Kenety
04-07-2018
Firefighters have extinguished fires near a railway line between the northern Bohemian towns of Lovosice and Ústí nad Labem, but both domestic and international train travel in the area has halted.

Police have also closed a road running alongside the rails. Until their investigation is complete, drivers should expect heavy congestion, especially along routes from Ústí nad Labem and Děčín to Dresden, Germany.

 
 
 
 
 
 
