RAF veteran Zbyšek Nečas dies aged 97

Chris Johnstone
21-03-2018
Zbyšek Nečas, who flew with the No. 68 Night Fighter Squadron in the RAF during WWII, has died at the age of 97.

The airman, who served as a radar operator on Bristol Beaufighters and Mosquitos, passed away at his home last week, his family revealed.

Zbyšek Nečas was just 18 and still a high school student, escaped from the Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia a month before WWII broke out and made his way to England, where he settled.

 
 
 
