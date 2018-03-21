RAF veteran Zbyšek Nečas dies aged 97

Zbyšek Nečas, who flew with the No. 68 Night Fighter Squadron in the RAF during WWII, has died at the age of 97.

The airman, who served as a radar operator on Bristol Beaufighters and Mosquitos, passed away at his home last week, his family revealed.

Zbyšek Nečas was just 18 and still a high school student, escaped from the Protectorate of Bohemia and Moravia a month before WWII broke out and made his way to England, where he settled.