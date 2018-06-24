RAF veteran Pavel Vranský dies at 97

One of the last remaining Czechs who served with Britain’s RAF during World War II, Pavel Vranský, has died at the age of 97. Mr. Vranský was promoted to the rank of brigadier general by the president last year.

The war hero, who came from a Jewish family in Ostrava, joined the RAF in 1942 and served with the 311 Squadron, which was a Czechoslovak-manned bomber squadron. Prior to that he had fought in Syria and at Tobruk.