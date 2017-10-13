RAF veteran Arnošt Polák, who served with 311th squadron, dead at 94

World War II veteran Arnošt Polák, a Czech who served with the British RAF, has died at the age of 94. The news was announced on Thursday by the Czech Embassy in London. The group captain passed away on September 27th; he had received a Medal for Bravery from the Czech head of state weeks earlier.
Polák had served with the Czechoslovak-manned 311th bomber squadron, flying in the Vickers Wellington and B-24 Liberator, Euro.cz reported.
British artist buries MiG 21 fighter jet to symbolize the end of an era
Martin Nekola: Czech Chicago and other untold stories of Czechs abroad
Czech President Zeman addresses Council of Europe
Czech Republic faces court action over freedom of movement
Czech pre-election battle plugs into war of words over lithium mining deal