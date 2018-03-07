RAF pilot Emil Boček marks 95th birthday with autobiography

Emil Boček, who the Czech News Agency describe as the last living Czech airman who served in Britain’s RAF during WWII, has launched a new book. The autobiographical Strach jsem si nepřipouštěl (I Didn’t Accept Fear) was published in connection with Major General Boček’s 95th birthday last month.

He served with the RAF’s 312 and 310 squadrons and notched up 26 operational flights. Two years ago he got to fly a Spitfire in the UK, 70 years after he had last done so.