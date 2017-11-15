Radek Štěpánek officially ends career

In tennis, two-times Davis Cup winner Radek Štěpánek has officially announced the end of his professional career. The 38-year-old, a former eighth best singles tennis player of the world and a bronze medalist in mixed doubles from the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.

In 2006, he advanced to the Wimbledon quarterfinal. In total, he gained five ATP titles. In doubles, he won two grand slam tournaments. Along with Indian Leander Paes, he was the winner of the Australian Open 2012 and the US Open 2013.