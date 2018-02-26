PYD appeals for Saleh Muslim’s release

The Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) has appealed for the release of its former leader Saleh Muslim who was arrested in Prague early on Sunday on an international arrest warrant. The PYD says his arrest was immoral.
Turkey considers the PYD a terrorist organization and many of its members are on Turkey’s wanted list.
Ankara has already filed an extradition request and a Czech court will decide whether to hand Muslim over to the Turkish authorities.
Demonstrations held in 11 cities over election of Communist MP Ondráček to chairman post
Tesco to sell its Prague My store
Rolling Stones return to Prague on July 4
Czech Republic caught up in plastic waste disposal crisis in Europe
Communist coup confirmed Czechoslovak reality but was wake-up call for West