PYD appeals for Saleh Muslim’s release

Daniela Lazarová
26-02-2018
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

The Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) has appealed for the release of its former leader Saleh Muslim who was arrested in Prague early on Sunday on an international arrest warrant. The PYD says his arrest was immoral.

Turkey considers the PYD a terrorist organization and many of its members are on Turkey’s wanted list.

Ankara has already filed an extradition request and a Czech court will decide whether to hand Muslim over to the Turkish authorities.

Related articles
Saleh Muslim's supporters, Prague, February 27, 2018, photo: CTK

Muslim’s release sparks diplomatic row between Prague and Ankara

A Czech court on Tuesday ordered the release of Syrian Kurdish leader Saleh Muslim, sparking a diplomatic row with Ankara which considers…
Saleh Muslim, photo: CTK

Prague in diplomatic tug-of-war following arrest of former PYD leader Saleh Muslim

The Czech Republic has found itself in a diplomatic tug-of-war between Turkey and the main Syrian Kurdish political party PYD following…
Markéta Všelichová and Miroslav Farkas, photo: Sirnak Police, Mete Sohtaoğlu

Turkish court sentences Czechs to more than six years in prison

Two Czech nationals, Markéta Všelichová and Miroslav Farkas, have been sentenced to six years, three months, in prison by a Turkish…
More
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 