Puma captured

Daniela Lazarová
01-07-2018
A puma which escaped from a small zoo on Prague’s western suburbs has been captured, the local authorities reported Sunday.

The animal, which is reported to be in good condition, was captured in the early hours of the morning in a wooded area.

The puma escaped from its enclosure on Thursday and police had warned local inhabitants to be on their guard.

 
 
 
 
 
 
