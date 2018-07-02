Public trust in EU back to pre-crisis days

Public support for Czech membership in the EU is almost back to its old-time high, with 53 percent of Czechs now saying they support the country’s membership in the EU.

During the past seven years trust in the EU was deeply undermined by the financial and migrant crisis with support figures sliding from 59 percent to 38 percent in 2016.

The strongest degree of support for EU membership is among the young generation where it is now at 63 percent.