Public participate in renditions of Czech Christmas Mass in Prague

The Czech Christmas Mass was performed for the 17th year in succession at Prague’s busy Main Train Station on Saturday afternoon. Musicians and choir members were joined by scores of members of the public in a rendition of the pastoral mass by composer Jan Jakub Ryba.

Dozens of choristers were conducted by the organiser of the pre-Christmas event, Lukáš Prchal. The composition, known colloquially as “Rybovka”, was also performed with public participation on Kampa, beneath Prague’s Charles Bridge.