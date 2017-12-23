Public participate in renditions of Czech Christmas Mass in Prague

The Czech Christmas Mass was performed for the 17th year in succession at Prague’s busy Main Train Station on Saturday afternoon. Musicians and choir members were joined by scores of members of the public in a rendition of the pastoral mass by composer Jan Jakub Ryba.
Dozens of choristers were conducted by the organiser of the pre-Christmas event, Lukáš Prchal. The composition, known colloquially as “Rybovka”, was also performed with public participation on Kampa, beneath Prague’s Charles Bridge.
New Czech government, headed by Andrej Babiš, sworn in at Prague Castle
Waiting for Brexit: Czechs in the UK look ahead to 2019
“Winton child” Lord Alfred Dubs: I was luckier than most – I was met by my father in the UK
Čech moves up to 199 Premier League clean sheets
Newsweek: US ambassador to Prague was involved in Watergate-linked violence