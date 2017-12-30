Public events planned to celebrate arrival of New Year

A wide variety of events have been planned in celebration of the New Year. Amateurs and professional runners will be able to take part in the traditional midnight race starting ten minutes to midnight on December 31st in Lužiny’s Central Park and ending in the New Year. The track is four kilometres long along an asphalt track. All runners who finish the race get a remembrance medal.

Meanwhile the Club of Hardy Men and Women will welcome the New Year with a Polar Bear dip in Svitava River. Public events in South Bohemia include bread baking and a ride on a steam-powered train.